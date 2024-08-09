Thailand’s reformist Move Forward Party, dissolved by court order, regroups as People’s Party

BANGKOK (AP) — Just two days after being disbanded by court order, Thailand’s main progressive political party has regrouped under a new name and vowed to continue its fight for reforms despite continuing opposition from the conservative establishment that blocked the party from taking power despite finishing first in last year’s election. Leaders of the dissolved Move Forward Party announced they were forming a new party to be called the People’s — or Prachachon — Party. Critics say the party’s dissolution was the latest attack on the country’s progressive movement in a yearslong legal campaign by conservative forces.

