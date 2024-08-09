Travis Scott is arrested at a Paris hotel after altercation with a security guard, prosecutors say

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say rapper Travis Scott has been arrested at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard. Prosecutors say the arrest occurred early Friday after police were called to the Georges V hotel to arrest a man “nicknamed Travis Scott for violence against a security guard.” They say the hotel security guard had intervened in an altercation between the rapper and his own bodyguard. The rapper, whose birth name is Jacques Webster, is in Paris for the Olympics. He watched the U.S. rally over Serbia in the men’s basketball semifinal on Thursday night.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.