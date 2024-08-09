Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Bernie Moreno faults rival for distancing himself from Harris

LANCASTER, Ohio (AP) — Republican Bernie Moreno is accusing Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown of trying to distance himself from Vice President Kamala Harris as he seeks to unseat the incumbent in one of the nation’s most competitive U.S. Senate races. The Trump-endorsed Cleveland businessman spoke during a campaign stop in Lancaster. He said Brown shares many policy positions and a long-time political alliance with Harris but is instead trying to pitch himself to voters as a moderate Donald Trump supporter. Moreno said the contrast between Republicans and Democrats couldn’t be starker this year. His “Defend America” tour continues through Saturday.

