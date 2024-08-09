Skip to Content
Words of Wisdom with Rosa Guerrero: You are Uniquely You

today at 7:27 AM
Published 7:35 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoan Rosa Guerrero continues to help students prepare for the upcoming school year. 

Guerrero is a lifelong educator, a community activist, and a friend. 

In our final Words of Wisdom installment, Guerrero is talking to students about what makes them unique and how to embrace their differences inside the classroom. 

"You are so beautiful. Every one of you is different. Each one has different eyes," she said. "We're all different, and you are beautiful. Just beautiful."

Guerrero said we all bring something to the table. 

“I am. I am special. I'm unique. I'm unique. No one else. It's like me. No one else is like me. That is neat. That is neat."

She wants others to be proud of who they are, where they come from, listen to their grandparents, and learn as much as they can in the classroom. 

Rosemary Montañez

Good Morning El Paso anchor and reporter

