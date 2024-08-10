Court voids inquiry that led to bronze for American Jordan Chiles, doesn’t say who should get medal
AP National Writer
PARIS (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has voided the inquiry that led to Olympic bronze on the floor exercise for American gymnast Jordan Chiles. The decision opens the door for Romania’s Ana Barbosu to replace Chiles as bronze medalist. CAS ruled that the appeal by U.S. coach Cecile Landi to have .1 added to Chiles’ score that vaulted Chiles from fifth to third came outside the one-minute window allowed by the International Gymnastics Federation.