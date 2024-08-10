Former Youtube CEO and longtime Google executive Susan Wojcicki has died at 56

Former Youtube chief executive officer and longtime Google executive Susan Wojcicki has died, according to her husband. Dennis Troper says in a statement posted on social media late Friday that Wojcicki, who was 56, has died after suffering with small cell lung cancer for the past two years. No other details of her death were provided. Wojcicki stepped down as YouTube’s CEO in 2023 after spending nine years running the video site that reshaped entertainment, culture and politics. She also played a key role in Google’s creation and rented her garage in Menlo Park, California, to the company’s co-founders.

