Interim COO of National Association of Community Health Centers to speak during La Clinica de Familia Health Fair

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The interim COO of the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) will speak at La Clinica de Familia Health Fair on Saturday, August 10.

Rachel Gonzales-Hanson, interim COO of NACHC, will talk about how community health centers allow communities to thrive and grow.

La Clinica de Familia Health Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at 575 S. Alameda Blvd. in Las Cruces. Gonzales-Hanson is set to speak at 10:30 a.m.