Skip to Content
News

Interim COO of National Association of Community Health Centers to speak during La Clinica de Familia Health Fair

KVIA
By
today at 9:06 AM
Published 9:22 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The interim COO of the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) will speak at La Clinica de Familia Health Fair on Saturday, August 10.

Rachel Gonzales-Hanson, interim COO of NACHC, will talk about how community health centers allow communities to thrive and grow.

La Clinica de Familia Health Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at 575 S. Alameda Blvd. in Las Cruces. Gonzales-Hanson is set to speak at 10:30 a.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Gutierrez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content