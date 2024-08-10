Looking for an activity that’s social and will give you a workout? Give sport climbing a try
Associated Press
Watching climbing at the Paris Olympics makes it seem as if it’s a sport that would be completely out of the question for a weekend athlete. The speed, strength and dexterity with which the competitors scale the walls appear impossible to match. Think again. With over 600 climbing gyms in the United States, the opportunity to get started is there. Gyms offer climbing with ropes and without for beginners. Whichever you choose, you can be certain that given a little time you will get a well-rounded workout.