Militia infighting kills at least 9 in Libya’s capital, officials say

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan officials say clashes between two heavily armed militia groups in the country’s capital terrorized residents and killed about a dozen people, the latest bout of violence in the largely lawless North African nation. They said that the clashes, which involved heavy weapons, occurred Friday in Tripoli’s eastern neighborhood of Tajoura between Rahba al-Duruae militia, which is led by warlord Bashir Khalfallah — known as al-Baqrah — and another militia al-Shahida Sabriya. The violence underscored the fragility of Libya following the 2011 uprising-turned-civil war, which toppled and later killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The warring parties are allied with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s government.

