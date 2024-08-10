Oleksandr Khyzhniak, Ukraine’s gold medal-winning boxer, returns home and lifts spirits amid war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s gold medal-winning boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak gave a military salute to the crowd gathered to celebrate his return to the war-torn country from the Paris Olympics. Stepping out of the special Olympic Express train at Kyiv’s central railway station, Khyzhniak, 29, greeted fans, friends and family. The athlete is also a serviceman in Ukraine’s border guard. He’s the first gold-medal winner in the 2024 Olympics to bring the award to his home country. In the men’s middleweight category, Khyzhniak defeated Nurbek Oralbay from Kazakhstan. Ukraine has also won gold medals in women’s team fencing and the women’s high jump.

