Thousands protest lithium mining in Serbia. Officials say it’s a plot against populist president

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have gathered in downtown Belgrade for a rally against lithium mining in Serbia. That’s despite official warnings that the protest is an alleged plot to topple populist President Aleksandar Vucic and his government. He said earlier that he has been tipped by the Russian intelligence services that a “mass unrest and a coup” were being prepared in Serbia by unspecified Western powers. Organizers of the Belgrade protest have said the protest would be peaceful. The rally in the downtown of the capital comes after weeks of protests against the mining in cities throughout Serbia.

