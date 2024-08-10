Travis Scott remains in French police custody after altercation with security guard in Paris hotel

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say they have extended the police custody order for rapper Travis Scott. He was arrested early Friday at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard. A statement from the Paris prosecutor’s office Saturday said the rapper remains in custody after the order was extended Friday night. Scott was arrested after police were called to the Georges V hotel to arrest a man, whose birth name is Jacques Webster. The rapper is in Paris for the Olympics. He watched the United States rally over Serbia in the men’s basketball semifinal on Thursday night.

