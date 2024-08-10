Where do you live? That’s a complicated question for a California town with no street addresses

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (AP) — Carmel-by-the-Sea is known for its white-sand beaches, storybook buildings and famous former mayor, Clint Eastwood. A lesser-known quirk of the wealthy seaside community in California is its lack of street addresses. But a century of address-free living may be coming to an end in the city of 3,300 residents, located about 120 miles south of San Francisco. In July, the city council voted 3-2 to move forward with a plan to assign street numbers. But the initiative has stirred opposition among many longtime residents, including the mayor, who voted against the measure.

