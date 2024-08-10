Why the fastest-growing place for young kids in the US is in the metro with the oldest residents

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — No one younger than age 19 is allowed to live in The Villages, the massive retirement community in central Florida which has the highest median age of any place in the U.S. Yet it is part of the fastest-growing metro area for young children this decade. The number of children under age 14 has risen more than 18%. The working age population in The Villages-Wildwood metro area rising by 19% this decade has a lot to do with that. Someone has to provide services to the retirees in The Villages, and many of those workers are young adults with children.

