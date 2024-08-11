7 prominent Hong Kong activists fail to overturn their convictions over 2019 protest

HONG KONG (AP) — Seven of Hong Kong’s most prominent pro-democracy activists lost their final bid to overturn their convictions at the city’s top court on Monday over their roles in one of the biggest anti-government protests in 2019. Jimmy Lai, founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper; Martin Lee, the founding chairman of the city’s Democratic Party; and five former pro-democracy lawmakers were found guilty in 2021 of participating in an unauthorized assembly. Their convictions dealt a blow to the city’s flagging pro-democracy movement during a political crackdown on dissidents following the 2019 protests. On Monday, the top court ruled against their appeal.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.