Noah Lyles feared bronchitis after positive COVID test, but now pushes through with new career goals

PARIS (AP) — Asthma didn’t stop Noah Lyles from taking on the 200 meter at the Paris Olympics, even after testing positive for COVID-19. Despite fears of bronchitis and conflicting reports about his fever, Lyles won a bronze medal just two days after his positive test. He was concerned more about the virus’ severe symptoms than his temperature, which his coach Lance Brauman claimed rose to 102 degrees. Lyles said his temperature reached no higher than 99 degrees. The only reason he would have pulled out is if the symptoms of bronchitis had become worse.

