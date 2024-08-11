Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif filed a legal complaint for online harassment against her

PARIS (AP) — The French lawyer for Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif has filed a legal complaint in France for online harassment. Khelif faced a rain of criticism and false claims about her sex during the Paris Olympics. She won gold Friday in the women’s welterweight division, becoming a new hero in her native Algeria and bringing global attention to women’s boxing. The complaint was filed Friday with a special unit in the Paris prosecutor’s office for combating online hate speech. It is now up to prosecutors to decide whether to open an investigation. The complaint doesn’t name an alleged perpetrator but leaves it to investigators to determine who could be at fault.

