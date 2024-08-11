Storm dumps intense rainfall on northern Japan, sending some people to shelters

TOKYO (AP) — A slow-moving storm is dumping intense rainfall on northern Japan, causing rivers to swell and sending some residents to shelters. The storm was once Typhoon Maria but has weakened, with winds now blowing up to 56 mph. It made landfall in Iwate prefecture Monday morning and was expected to cut across the Tohoku region as it moved northwest. Disaster management officials have cautioned about the risks of flooding and mudslides and advised 170,000 residents in Iwate and neighboring Aomori and Miyagi prefectures to go to shelters. Up to 18 inches of rain fell over the past two days in the Iwate city of Kuji, and up to 9.8 inches more rainfall is forecast through Tuesday morning.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.