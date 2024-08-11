‘Unauthorized’ helicopter flight ends with crash on hotel roof in Australia, killing pilot

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A man has died after an unauthorized helicopter flight in Queensland, Australia ended in a crash on a hotel roof, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of people from the building as flames engulfed the aircraft. Authorities in the city of Cairns said Monday that they had not confirmed the identity of the pilot, his reason for making the flight, or how the tourist helicopter was able to take off from Cairns Airport. Two hotel guests were hospitalized suffering from smoke inhalation and have now been discharged. Police said there is no further threat to the community and they believe the incident is an isolated one.

