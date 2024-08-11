US surgeon general was warned by his mom to avoid politics, but he jumped into the fray anyway

MIAMI (AP) — Surgeon General Vivek Murthy isn’t shying away from politics, as his mother had once hoped when he was a kid. Today, Murthy is in second term as the “Nation’s Doctor,” and in that job, he’s taken on powerful tech companies, saying their algorithms and some online content are making the country’s children mentally ill. He’s asked Congress to approve a surgeon general’s warning label on social media. And he’s released a report that said gun deaths and injuries in America have reached such critical mass that it’s become a public health crisis. Murthy also has focused on loneliness, health care worker burnout and misinformation.

