A conservative gathering provides a safe space for Republicans who aren’t on board with Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — A recent conservative conference in Georgia hosted by influential syndicated radio host Erick Erickson featured few, if any, red hats and no rousing promises to “Make America Great Again.” Instead, the group spent two days critiquing the GOP’s path in the era of Donald Trump and hand-wringing over the possibility of a President Kamala Harris. The dynamics are particularly problematic for the former president in Georgia, a longtime Republican stronghold that has almost shifted into a genuine battleground state. The group serves as a reminder that despite his near-complete takeover of the GOP, there are still some detractors in the party whose support Trump likely needs to return to power.

