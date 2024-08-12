Danish justice minister denounces gangs who hire teenage Swedes to kill in Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard has denounced organized criminal gangs who hire Swedish teenagers to carry out deadly shootings in Denmark. Hummelgaard said Monday that it “reflects a totally sick, depraved culture of violence.” Hummelgaard said that since April there have been 25 episodes where young Swedes have been hired by Danes to commit crimes in Denmark. He reacted after Danish broadcaster TV2 showed him a printout of a message saying hitmen were sought to shoot named people in Denmark on an encrypted Swedish chat, together with a price list.

