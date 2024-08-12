Forecasters issue tropical storm warnings for northeast Caribbean region

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Forecasters have issued a tropical storm warning for several islands in the northeast Caribbean as a disturbance approaches the region. The warning was in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Guadeloupe, St. Martin, St. Barts and St. Maarten. A tropical storm watch was issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. The National Hurricane Center said the disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression later Monday and then strengthen into a tropical storm as it nears the northeast Caribbean. It is then forecast to become a hurricane early Thursday as it turns north toward Bermuda.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.