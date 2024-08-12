French rugby players accused of sexual assault in Argentina are released from house arrest

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A pair of professional French rugby players have been released from house arrest in Argentina but must remain in the country while they await trial on charges of aggravated sexual assault after an Argentine court order. The court decision in Argentina’s western city of Mendoza, where the alleged assault occurred, marked a temporary victory for Hugo Auradou, 20, and Oscar Jegou, 21, who were arrested in early July after a woman filed a complaint accusing them of repeatedly raping her. The athletes deny the allegations. The chilling account provided last month by the 39-year-old Argentine woman has rattled the French rugby world and prompted a media firestorm in Argentina.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.