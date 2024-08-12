ICC prosecutors are monitoring Venezuela, where security forces are cracking down on dissent

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International Criminal Court prosecutors say they are “actively monitoring” events in Venezuela. Security forces in the Latin American nation have launched a crackdown on the opposition in the aftermath of its disputed presidential election. Forces loyal to President Nicolás Maduro have rounded up more than 2,000 people for demonstrating against the president or casting doubt on his claims that he won a third term in the July 28 vote. In a written statement to reporters, the office of ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said Monday it is “actively monitoring the present events.”

