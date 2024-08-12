Marathon swimmer says he quit Lake Michigan after going in wrong direction with dead GPS

A 60-year-old swimmer who ended his bid to cross Lake Michigan last week has explained what happened. Jim Dreyer says he lost two batteries while trying to keep his GPS device working. As a result, he spent hours going in the wrong direction. Dreyer was pulled from the water last Thursday on the third day of his swim to Wisconsin from Michigan. Dreyer says he probably swam 60 miles by that point. He says he decided to stop because of bad weather ahead. He also says his “brain was mush.”

