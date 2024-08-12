The UN says Sudan is at a ‘breaking point.’ Its military hasn’t committed to peace talks this week

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations’ migration agency warns that the humanitarian crisis in war-wrecked Sudan is at “a catastrophic breaking point” ahead of peace talks planned for later this week. The talks face uncertainty as Sudan’s military has yet to confirm its participation in the meeting in Switzerland brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia. The U.S. special envoy for Sudan says they haven’t given up hope after a weekend meeting with a Sudanese government delegation. The war has killed thousands and created the world’s largest displacement crisis, with more than 10 million people fleeing their homes.

