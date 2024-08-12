Wisconsin Capitol Police decline to investigate leak of state Supreme Court abortion order

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Capitol Police have declined to investigate the leak of a state Supreme Court abortion order in June because of a conflict of interest. Chief Justice Annette Ziegler told The Associated Press via email Thursday that she continues “to pursue other means in an effort to get to the bottom of this leak.” She has not responded to messages sent last week and Monday asking what those other means were. Other justices also have not returned a request for comment Monday. Ziegler called for the investigation on June 26 after the leak of the draft order.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.