Zambia and Congo will discuss a border dispute that affects the flow of minerals like cobalt

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambia’s commerce minister has flown to neighboring Congo for talks aimed at resolving a trade dispute between the countries that led to Zambia closing their border. Zambia on Sunday said it had closed its border with its northern neighbor after Congo imposed a ban on the import of soft drinks and beer from Zambia. The border closure threatens the landlocked Congo’s ability to export gold, copper and cobalt from its mineral-rich eastern regions. Congo is by far the world’s biggest producer of cobalt, which is in high demand and used in batteries that power electric vehicles, smartphones and computers.

