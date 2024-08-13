Death of Ohio man who died while in police custody ruled a homicide by coroner’s office

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The death of an Ohio man who died in police custody earlier this year has been ruled a homicide. The Stark County Coroner’s Office issued its finding Monday on the death of Frank Tyson, a 53-year-old East Canton resident who died April 18 after he was handcuffed and left face down on the floor of a social club in Canton while telling officers he couldn’t breathe. The preliminary autopsy report also listed a heart condition and cocaine and alcohol intoxication as contributing causes. The coroner’s office also stressed that its finding does not mean a crime was committed.

