El Paso Police Department awarded $70K grant from State Farm

El Paso Police Department
Published 10:32 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- State Farm has awarded the El Paso Police Department a $70,000 grant to enhance safety initiatives in the area. The grant comes from the insurance company's Good Neighbor Citizenship Company Grant.

EPPD says the generous grant will help address issues such as drunk driving, speeding, underage drinking and driving, pedestrian safety, and seat belt awareness. The department adds the grant will also help them purchase camera equipment, traffic safety tools, and educational materials for the public.

EPPD says State Farm has been active in assisting them with addressing crime, critical issues, and traffic safety initiatives since 2019.

Valeria Medina

