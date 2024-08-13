Skip to Content
Mexican authorities, U.S. law enforcement collaborate to arrest woman wanted for crimes in the U.S.

Published 10:45 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In a join collaboration, Ciudad Juárez authorities and U.S. Marshals have arrested a woman wanted in the U.S. for allegedly committing crimes against health.

Authorities say Juanita H. was arrested in Puerto Palomas, Chihuahua, on August 9th. U.S. Marshals had a warrant out for her arrest and notified Chihuahua authorities of the warrant.

Officials say Juanita H. was taken to the Puerto Palomas International Border where she was transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

