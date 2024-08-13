Missouri voters could face choice between continued abortion ban and new constitutional amendment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters could face a choice between a continued abortion ban and a new constitutional amendment enshrining abortion rights this fall. The state’s top election official faces a Tuesday deadline to determine whether an abortion-rights initiative got enough valid petition signatures to make the November ballot. If so, Missouri would be among at least a half-dozen states voting on abortion rights during the presidential election. Others include Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada and South Dakota. Missouri election officials also are determining whether there are enough signatures to hold votes on initiatives raising the minimum wage, legalizing sports betting and allowing a new casino.

