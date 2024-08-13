Montana Gov. Gianforte continues to rake in outside income as he seeks a second term

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte reported more than $23 million in income over four years ending in 2022 as the former technology executive seeks reelection to a second term. Tax records released by his campaign show Gianforte has continued raking in money from investments since entering politics a decade ago. He has spent more than $13 million of his own money in two previous runs for governor, including an unsuccessful bid in 2016. Democrat Ryan Busse, a former firearms industry executive, is challenging Gianforte in November.

