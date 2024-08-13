Confusion over new legislative district leads to ballot error in northern Wisconsin Assembly primary

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A local clerk failed to realize that new legislative maps moved a rural Wisconsin town into a new district, leading to an administrative error that could disenfranchise scores of voters in an Assembly primary. The new maps moved the northern Wisconsin town of Summit out of the 73rd Assembly District and into the 74th Assembly District. Two Republicans are running in Tuesday’s primary in the 74th. But the ballots voters in Summit received listed candidates running in the 73rd District. Douglas County Clerk Kaci Jo Lundgren says she missed that the town was now in a new district. She says any votes cast in Summit, a town of about 1,000 people, for candidates in the 73rd District likely won’t count.

