Pakistani, Afghan Taliban forces trade fire at Torkham border crossing, killing 3 Afghan civilians

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistani and Afghan Taliban forces have traded cross-border fire near a key northwestern crossing, killing a woman and two children on the Afghan side. There was no immediate word on casualties on the Pakistani side of the Torkham border which was shut, disrupting trade and movement of people between the two countries. Torkham, a key border crossing, is located in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. In Kabul, Abdul Mateen Qani, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry, said the clash took place Monday and accused Pakistani forces of targeting civilians. It was unclear who initiated the attack, though such cross-border fire is common along the Afghan-Pakistan border.

