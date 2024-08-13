Teenager wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest randomly stabs 5 people at a cafe in Turkey
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Officials and media reports say a teenager wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest randomly stabbed five people at an open-air cafe in northwest Turkey before being detained by police. The 18-year-old broadcast his attack on social media through a camera on his vest. The five people wounded in Monday’s knife attack were mostly people relaxing after prayers at a mosque. Two of the wounded were in serious condition.