Trump-backed US Rep. Celeste Maloy wins Republican primary in Utah after recount, court case

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Rep. Celeste Maloy has narrowly won the Republican primary in Utah’s 2nd District. The state Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected her challenger’s lawsuit that asked justices to count a batch of ballots with late postmarks after Maloy won a recount by fewer than 200 votes. Maloy is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. She is seeking her first full term in Congress after winning a special election last fall. Her primary victory notches Trump his only win of this election cycle in Utah, a rare Republican state that has not fully embraced his stranglehold on the GOP. Maloy is favored to win in November over Democratic nominee Nathaniel Woodward.

