Walz launches 5-state fundraising blitz in LA, warns Trump will wage ‘war’ on working people

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kicking off a five-state fundraising swing, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz warned a second administration under Donald Trump would wage “war” on working people while threatening Medicare and Social Security. Walz appeared before cheering members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees in Los Angeles — a union that has endorsed the Democratic ticket — before heading to a fundraiser in Newport Beach, southeast of L.A. He has fundraising stops later this week in Denver, Boston, Newport, Rhode Island, and Southampton, New York. Walz said he and Vice President Kamala Harris want to spread worker protections nationally, while Trump would roll back worker rights.

