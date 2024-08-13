Yemen’s Houthis seized UN rights office in Sanaa, UN official says

CAIRO (AP) — A senior U.N. official says Yemen’s Houthi rebels have stormed the headquarters of the U.N. Human Rights Office in the capital, Sanaa. U.N. Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said Tuesday the rebels took over the Office’s premises in Sanaa on Aug. 3, after forcing U.N. Yemeni workers to hand over belongings, including documents, furniture and vehicles. A spokesman for the Houthis didn’t return phone calls and messages requesting comment. The seizure was the latest move in a crackdown by the Houthis on people working with the U.N., aid agencies and foreign embassies. The crackdown comes as the Iranian-backed rebels have been targeting shipping throughout the Red Sea corridor over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.