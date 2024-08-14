A proposed amendment lacks 1 word that could drive voter turnout: ‘abortion’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A proposed amendment to New York’s constitution meant to protect abortion access is a crucial part of Democrats’ plans to drive voter turnout in the state this fall and potentially flip vital congressional districts. But there could be a problem: The ballot question doesn’t include the word “abortion.” On Wednesday, arguments began in a lawsuit that Democrats hope will force election officials to insert the word in an explanation of the amendment that voters will see while casting their ballots. The unusual legal effort begins weeks after the state Board of Elections chose to use the measure’s technical language verbatim rather than interpret it in its explanation to voters.

