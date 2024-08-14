A slain teacher loved attending summer camp. His mom is working to give kids the same opportunity

PIERSON, Fla. (AP) — The mom of a teacher murdered during the 2018 high school massacre in Parkland, Florida, is finishing another summer of sending kids to camp in her son’s honor. Linda Beigel Schulman runs the Scott J. Beigel Memorial Fund. She and her volunteers raised over $300,000 this year to send 264 children to camp and pay for their transportation. Scott Beigel was fatally shot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after herding 31 students to safety in his classroom. He was 35. He had gone to camp every summer since he was 7, first as a camper, then as a counselor and then as an administrator. His mother says it was his happy place.

