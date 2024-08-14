‘Chaos agent’: Suspected Trump hack comes as Iran flexes digital muscles ahead of US election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The suspected hack of Donald Trump’s campaign is the latest indication that foreign adversaries looking to meddle in the election are quickening their pace ahead of November. Trump’s campaign has blamed Iran for the incident, which saw hackers gain access to internal campaign documents that were later released to news outlets. Iran has denied involvement, but U.S. intelligence officials and private cybersecurity firms have linked the country to several recent efforts to use disinformation and propaganda to influence the election. Russia, China and Iran have all targeted U.S. elections with cyberattacks and online disinformation before, and experts say additional attempts are likely before voting ends.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.