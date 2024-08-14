Conservative are pushing a ‘parental rights’ agenda in Florida school board races. But will it work?
Associated Press/Report for America
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “parental rights” campaign didn’t win him the Republican presidential nomination, but he’s still waging that fight on another front. He’s targeting Florida schools, where the movement could have an impact on public education long after he leaves office. DeSantis has endorsed 23 school board candidates across 14 counties this cycle. And he’s targeted 14 incumbent members he wants voted out. It’s part of his agenda to counter what he calls “woke” ideology in public schools and to restrict what children can learn about race, identity and history.