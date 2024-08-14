Skip to Content
News

Final hearing and trial date set for woman accused of shooting and killing her Uber driver

KVIA
By
New
Published 10:13 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A final hearing/plea deadline, including a jury trial date has been set for the Kentucky woman accused of shooting and killing her Uber driver on June 16, 2023.

48-year-old Phoebe Copas is being charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Court documents obtained by ABC-7 say a final hearing/plea deadline has been set for October 10, 2024.

Documents also say a jury trial date has been set for November 12, 2024.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso

Jump to comments ↓

Valeria Medina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content