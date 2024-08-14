Final hearing and trial date set for woman accused of shooting and killing her Uber driver

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A final hearing/plea deadline, including a jury trial date has been set for the Kentucky woman accused of shooting and killing her Uber driver on June 16, 2023.

48-year-old Phoebe Copas is being charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Court documents obtained by ABC-7 say a final hearing/plea deadline has been set for October 10, 2024.

Documents also say a jury trial date has been set for November 12, 2024.