Jurors to hear opening statements in trial of ex-politician accused of killing Las Vegas reporter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jurors are set to hear opening statements in the murder trial of a Las Vegas-area politician accused of killing investigative reporter Jeff German. Prosecutors say articles critical of Robert Telles provided a motive for the September 2022 killing that stunned Las Vegas and the world of journalism. Telles has pleaded not guilty to murder and says he was framed. His lawyer says he intends to testify. A 12-person jury was finalized Tuesday, and opening statements are Wednesday. Prosecutors are expected to present to the jury evidence that they say is strong, like the defendant’s DNA that they say was found beneath German’s fingernails. German spent 44 years covering Las Vegas.

