NASA still deciding whether to keep 2 astronauts at space station until next year

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA says it’s still deciding whether to keep two astronauts at the International Space Station until early next year and send their troubled Boeing capsule back empty. NASA officials said Wednesday they’re analyzing more data before making a decision by end of next week or beginning of the next. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were supposed to stay at the space station for a week when they rocketed away in June as Starliner’s first crew. But thruster failures and helium leaks marred the capsule’s trip there, raising doubts about its ability to return safely.

