Poland charges man with spying for Russia after freeing him in swap and investigates co-conspirators

Published 8:08 AM

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish prosecutors say they have formally accused a Russian-Spanish man of espionage, days after Poland freed him from prison so he could be included in a prisoner swap between Russia and the West. The national prosecutor’s office also says investigations are taking place into an unspecified number of suspected co-conspirators. The defendant is accused of committing an offense related to espionage, which can bring a prison term of three to 15 years. It is not immediately clear if Pavel Rubtsov, better known as Pablo González, will be tried in absentia.

