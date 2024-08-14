Seeds are gifts from nature, says a major organic producer. So now it’s going to give them away
Associated Press
NAPLES, New York (AP) — A major organic seed company has surprised its supporters by announcing it will end sales this month and give hundreds of varieties away. The owners of Fruition Seeds in upstate New York say seeds are a gift from nature and they don’t want to commodify them. Instead, they envision giving seeds away and relying on public goodwill to keep things running. They hope those who support their idea will donate money, talent and effort. It’s an experiment that has inspired some and bewildered others among Fruition’s friends, family, customers and neighbors.