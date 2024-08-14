Tropical Storm Ernesto pummels northeast Caribbean and leaves hundreds of thousands in the dark

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Ernesto is dropping torrential rain on eastern Puerto Rico and has left hundreds of thousands of people without power in the U.S. territory as it threatens to strengthen into a major hurricane en route to Bermuda. A hurricane watch remained in effect for the British Virgin Islands as Ernesto began moving over open waters early Wednesday. Ernesto is expected to become a hurricane later Wednesday morning. The storm is forecast to move through open waters for the rest of the week and make its closest approach to Bermuda on Saturday. It is forecast to become a major Category 3 storm in upcoming days.

